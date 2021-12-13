Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 75,224 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

