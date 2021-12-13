Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

WRE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 28,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

