Washington Trust Bank Acquires 21,339 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 708,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 69,033 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

