Washington Trust Bank Buys 4,183 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

