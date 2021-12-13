Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.