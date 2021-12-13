Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $938,089.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.