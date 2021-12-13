Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inogen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Inogen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Inogen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $34.48 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

