Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

