Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,653 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $161.67 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $134.07 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03.

