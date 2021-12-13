Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

AE opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

