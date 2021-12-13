Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

