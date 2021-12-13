West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

