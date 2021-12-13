West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $56,210,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $24,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.