West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

