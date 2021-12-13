West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $198.60 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day moving average of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

