West Family Investments Inc. Sells 19,136 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 567,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -224.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.