West Family Investments Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

