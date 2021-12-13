Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 495.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 365,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.