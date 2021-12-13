Westpac Banking Corp Buys 16,559 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of COST stock opened at $555.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average of $451.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.