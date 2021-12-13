Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.02 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

NYSE FIS opened at $104.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

