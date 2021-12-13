Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,514 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $82.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

