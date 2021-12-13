Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,149 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $243.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $237.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

