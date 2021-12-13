Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $238,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 24.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $233.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,550. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

