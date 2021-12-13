Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 136.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 511.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 151.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.36. 72,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

