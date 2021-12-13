Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,605 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $127,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.89. 6,369,740 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

