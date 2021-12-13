Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

NYSE:V opened at $213.40 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.