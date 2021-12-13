Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $666,762.24 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 79,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

