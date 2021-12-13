Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.26). 14,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 53,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

