Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 117,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 114,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$30.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

