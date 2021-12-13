Wolfe Research Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $95.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

