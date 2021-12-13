Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 923.75 ($12.25).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.88) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.29. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.24. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

