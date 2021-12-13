Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $87.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.