XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $168.57 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. XSGD has a market cap of $168.57 million and $2.49 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 263,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 233,524,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

