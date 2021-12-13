Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

XYL opened at $122.80 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

