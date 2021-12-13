Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. 8,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,775,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.