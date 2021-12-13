Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. 8,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,775,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.03.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
