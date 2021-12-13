Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products.

NYSE YSG opened at $2.09 on Friday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

