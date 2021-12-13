Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.76) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

LON YCA opened at GBX 325 ($4.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.92. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.31).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.