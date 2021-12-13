YFIVE FINANCE Reaches Market Cap of $38,251.79 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $38,251.79 and approximately $97,890.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006734 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

