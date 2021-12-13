Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $133.87 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.