Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,576. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

