Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBC opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.40. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

