Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.56. 30,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

