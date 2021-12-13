Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $102.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $101.77 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $442.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.99.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

