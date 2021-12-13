Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barnes Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $46.10 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

