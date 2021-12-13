Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $241.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.