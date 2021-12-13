Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $241.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

