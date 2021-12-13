Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.55 Million

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $434.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.10 million and the highest is $441.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,046. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a one year low of $180.09 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.