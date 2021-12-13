Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $17.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $17.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $15.87 and the highest is $18.80. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $105.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $95.27 to $111.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $116.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $105.50 to $126.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $25.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1,977.94. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,128. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,645.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

