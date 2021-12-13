Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $863.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $863.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.05 million and the lowest is $852.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

JAZZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.51.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

