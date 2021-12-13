Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $673.64. 4,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.72 and its 200-day moving average is $603.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $683.19.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

