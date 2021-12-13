Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.60. 11,558,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,099,012. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

